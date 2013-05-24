SYDNEY May 24 Australian casino company Crown Ltd said on Friday it has completed the sale of its 10 percent stake in rival Echo Entertainment Group, the operator of Sydney's sole casino, in a block trade to institutional investors.

Crown sold its 82.56 million shares for A$264 million ($255 million) at A$3.20 per share, the company said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange. The price was a 7 percent discount to the stock's closing price on Thursday.

Echo shares fell 12 percent when trading resumed to A$3.04.

Crown has not given a reason for the sale, but analysts have suggested it may mean the Melbourne-based group believes it will eventually win approval for its own casino in Sydney.

Crown, controlled by billionaire James Packer, plans to build a A$1 billion hotel development at Barangaroo on Sydney's waterfront that includes a high-roller casino.

Crown's stake in Echo, which has the rights until 2019 to operate the only casino in Sydney, was widely viewed as an insurance policy to grab a slice of the lucrative Asian gambling market in case the Barangaroo proposal was rejected.

"I think it's a smart move, I was always of the opinion they weren't probably going to buy the Echo assets, it was just a strategy to try and cheer the market on in their bigger game plan in getting a licence in New South Wales, which they seem to be progressing well on in the VIP front," said Akshay Chopra, investment manager at Karara Capital.

Echo has put forward a rival proposal to expand its existing Star casino and the government will only approve one of the developments.

The sale comes a week after Crown received government approval to raise its stake in Echo to as much as 23 percent.

Crown could not immediately be reached for comment.

Along with Crown, Echo has been courted by companies associated with Malaysian gaming giant Genting Bhd.

However, Genting, through Genting Singapore PLC, unexpectedly cut its stake in Echo last September, giving no reason. It still owns Echo shares through its Genting Hong Kong Ltd unit 0678.HK.

Genting has also applied to increase its stake above 10 percent.

($1 = 1.0332 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Additional reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)