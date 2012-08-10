(.)

MELBOURNE Aug 10 Australian casino group Crown Ltd, owned by billionaire James Packer, posted a 22 percent jump in full-year profits, with more lucrative business from Asian high-rollers helping offset a slowdown in other activity.

As part of its push into the luxury and VIP gaming market, Crown last week signed a deal to develop a new hotel and casino resort in Sydney and announced plans for a luxury hotel in Perth.

Crown has also taken a 10 percent stake in rival Echo Entertainment Group and wants to increase it to 25 percent. Crown said on Friday there was no decision as yet from regulators on its application to increase its stake.

Net profit before one-off items for the fiscal year rose to A$415 million ($438 million), Crown said in a statement.

That was just below analysts' estimates of A$426 million, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.9463 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)