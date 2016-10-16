SYDNEY Oct 17 Crown Resorts Ltd, Australia's biggest casino company, said on Monday that 18 of its employees, including its head of VIP gambling, have been detained by the Chinese authorities, confirming earlier media reports.

Sydney-listed Crown said it has not been able to speak to its employees, that it has no explanation for its staff being detained, and that it is working with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to "make contact with and ascertain the welfare of its employees".

Australian media at the weekend reported that the Crown staff were held following police raids last week.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sandra Maler)