MELBOURNE, Sept 6 Private equity firm CVC Asia Pacific is considering refinancing up to A$3.5 billion ($3.7 billion) in debt at its Nine Entertainment TV network, with the debt due to mature in the next few years, three sources told Reuters.

Up to A$2.6 billion in senior debt falls due in February 2013, and about A$900 million in mezzanine debt is due in April 2014, but local media have reported in recent weeks that preliminary talks have already begun with lenders.

"We are watching it very closely and thinking about what all the alternatives are," said one source with direct knowledge of the situation, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The source said there were no talks underway between CVC and the banks and hedge funds holding the debt about a refinancing.

Options could include a debt refinancing or a debt-for-equity swap. A public listing is thought unlikely given the harsh market conditions.

"There are standard updates in the normal course of business," between CVC and the banks, but no talks on refinancing, a second source with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters.

While the Australian economy has slowed this year, analysts are expecting a pick-up in the A$3 billion TV advertising market which should help to boost earnings at Nine, which owns the Nine Network and Australia's largest magazine publisher ACP.

A third source with direct knowledge said that there was no prospect of a breach of loan covenants and played down the likelihood of an imminent refinancing of CVC's debt load.

"It would be unusual to refinance this far in advance," the source said.

A spokeswoman for CVC declined to comment. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)