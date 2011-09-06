MELBOURNE, Sept 6 Private equity firm CVC Asia
Pacific is considering refinancing up to A$3.5 billion
($3.7 billion) in debt at its Nine Entertainment TV network,
with the debt due to mature in the next few years, three sources
told Reuters.
Up to A$2.6 billion in senior debt falls due in February
2013, and about A$900 million in mezzanine debt is due in April
2014, but local media have reported in recent weeks that
preliminary talks have already begun with lenders.
"We are watching it very closely and thinking about what all
the alternatives are," said one source with direct knowledge of
the situation, who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
The source said there were no talks underway between CVC and
the banks and hedge funds holding the debt about a refinancing.
Options could include a debt refinancing or a
debt-for-equity swap. A public listing is thought unlikely given
the harsh market conditions.
"There are standard updates in the normal course of
business," between CVC and the banks, but no talks on
refinancing, a second source with direct knowledge of the
issue told Reuters.
While the Australian economy has slowed this year, analysts
are expecting a pick-up in the A$3 billion TV advertising market
which should help to boost earnings at Nine, which owns the Nine
Network and Australia's largest magazine publisher ACP.
A third source with direct knowledge said that there was no
prospect of a breach of loan covenants and played down the
likelihood of an imminent refinancing of CVC's debt load.
"It would be unusual to refinance this far in advance," the
source said.
A spokeswoman for CVC declined to comment.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)