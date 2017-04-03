SYDNEY, April 4 Australia's QCoal said on Tuesday it declared force majeure on two coal shipments because coal-carrying railway lines were damaged by Cyclone Debbie and the deadly floods in the storm's aftermath.

"QCoal has declared force majeure on two ships due to load this week due to infrastructure availability," the company said in an emailed statement.

Damage to rail lines owned by freighter Aurizon have disrupted coal exports from the world's largest coking coal region in the Bowen Basin, pushing up thermal coal prices. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Chris Reese)