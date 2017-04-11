SYDNEY, April 11 The first coal train from Australia's cyclone-hit Bowen Basin reached Gladstone Port on Tuesday with seaborne exports planned to resume this week, a shipping agent told Reuters.

Just before 8 a.m. local time (2200 GMT) the first coal train arrived at Gladstone port, said John Parks, shipping agent for Aqua Bonanza, the first vessel scheduled to load there.

"She'll start to load tonight and sail at 8 o'clock on the 14th," he said.

Track operator Aurizon was not immediately available for comment, but had previously said its line to Gladstone was scheduled to reopen on Monday. Port of Gladstone's operator was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Pullin)