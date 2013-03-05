SYDNEY, March 5 Australia could face its seventh
tropical cyclone since January as a low pressure system
intensifies in the Coral Sea off the northeast coast, the
weather bureau said on Tuesday, although there was no immediate
threat to major collieries in the area.
At this stage, the storm is expected to remain far out to
sea until at least early next week and pose little threat to
communities along Australia's Queensland state coastline.
A tropical storm in Queensland in January briefly reached
cyclone strength and forced MMG Ltd to temporarily
halt shipments of zinc concentrate from its Century mine in the
state's north, the second-largest zinc mine in the world.
It also brought heavy rains to the state's collieries
further south, which produce about half of the world's coking
coal, flooding rail haulage lines and shutting mines and ports.
BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Xstrata
and Peabody Energy are among a number of mining
companies operating collieries in Queensland.
Australia on average is hit with 11 tropical cyclones
between November and April each season.
In February, Cyclone Rusty tore through the northwestern
Pilbara iron belt, closing Indian Ocean shipping ports handling
half the world's sea-borne iron ore trade and dumping up to 600
mm, or 2 feet, of rain.
There was a "higher chance" that the low pressure system
over the Coral Sea will intensify to cyclone strength by Friday,
according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, but it should
be located well offshore from north Queensland.