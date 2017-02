PERTH, March 15 Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's largest export terminals for iron ore, is preparing to shut down ahead of Tropical Cyclone Lua, a port official said on Thursday.

The Category 2 system off Western Australia is expected to strenghten and is moving southeast toward the iron-rich Pilbara mining district, where companies such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have major operations. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)