SYDNEY Dec 8 The first tropical cyclone of the Australian summer season was gaining intensity in the Indian Ocean on Thursday but was expected to lose much of its strength before nearing Australia's northwest coast, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.

Cyclone Alenga was moving towards the east southeast over open waters across the central Indian Ocean, according to the bureau.

Overnight, the bureau revised Alenga to a "category 3" storm after registering winds of up to 224 km per hour.

"Alenga is near peak intensity at the moment and is expected to weaken from Thursday night onwards," it said. "It is expected to weaken below cyclone intensity without reaching the coast and is not expected to affect island or coastal communities."

Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group are among major companies with mining and shipping operations in northwest Australia. Woodside Petroleum is also active in offshore oil and gas production in the region.

The bureau warned in October the region was facing a 65 percent chance of being hit by more than seven cyclones during the November to April tropical storm season. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)