SYDNEY Dec 8 The first tropical cyclone
of the Australian summer season was gaining intensity in the
Indian Ocean on Thursday but was expected to lose much of its
strength before nearing Australia's northwest coast, the
Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.
Cyclone Alenga was moving towards the east southeast over
open waters across the central Indian Ocean, according to the
bureau.
Overnight, the bureau revised Alenga to a "category 3" storm
after registering winds of up to 224 km per hour.
"Alenga is near peak intensity at the moment and is expected
to weaken from Thursday night onwards," it said. "It is expected
to weaken below cyclone intensity without reaching the coast and
is not expected to affect island or coastal communities."
Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton
and Fortescue Metals Group are among major companies
with mining and shipping operations in northwest Australia.
Woodside Petroleum is also active in offshore oil and
gas production in the region.
The bureau warned in October the region was facing a 65
percent chance of being hit by more than seven cyclones during
the November to April tropical storm season.
