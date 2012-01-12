* Global iron ore prices may find support as Australia
cyclone shuts ports
* Australia's Port Hedland used by BHP, Fortescue bears
brunt of storm
* Dampier Port further south, used by Rio, reopens after
storm misses
(Adds quotes, iron ore price impact, updates port closures)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Jan 12 Tropical cyclone Heidi
lashed the west Australian coast on Thursday packing winds up to
120 km per hour (75 mph), forcing seaside residents to flee
rising tidewaters and closing the world's biggest iron ore
export terminals.
Traders predicted the storm, coupled with weather-related
delays in Brazil this week, could support iron ore prices, which
have been flat over the past two days. .IO62-CNI=SI
But any material spike is unlikely given the thinner
appetite in China at the moment for imported ore as steel
production slows, they said.
"We're certainly feeling the brunt of Cyclone Heidi as she
crosses the coast," Kelly Howlett, mayor of the town of Port
Hedland, told local media.
Port Hedland, the region's largest iron ore terminal,
exporting around 240 million tonnes of the steel-making
commodity a year, has been closed until the storm weakens, which
meteorologists say was occurring quickly as passes over land.
"We are still closed," said Port Hedland Port Authority
spokesman Steed Farrell. "It's not possible at this stage to say
when we will be able to go in an assess any damage and start to
reopen," he said.
Australia's second- and third-biggest iron ore miners, BHP
Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group, both
export through Port Hedland.
Shipping officials in Port Hedland, which bore the brunt of
the cyclone, were not immediately available for comment.
Port Hedland handled a record 60.9 million tonnes of iron
ore in the last quarter, the bulk of which was shipped to China.
In the month of December alone, 16.6 million of the 21.4 million
tonnes shipped was bound for China.
WINDS UP TO 120 KM/HR
Heidi made landfall around 4.30 am local time (2030 GMT on
Wednesday), according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.
The bureau said winds of up to 120 km per hour had been
whipping along the coast overnight, warning gusts of up to 150
km per hour were possible.
Up to 250 millimetres (9.8 inches) of rain was also possible
across central and eastern parts of the Pilbara iron belt, where
most of Australia's iron ore mining occurs, it said.
A dangerous storm tide was also predicted for coastal areas
and residents near the coast were warned to seek emergency
shelter further inland.
Ports serving the enormous iron ore mines of northwest
Australia began closing on Tuesday night as the storm swept
across the Indian Ocean toward a stretch of coast where nearly
two-thirds of the world's seaborne-traded iron ore is shipped.
Australia's biggest iron ore miner and the world's
second-largest, Rio Tinto, also halted all loading at
Dampier and Cape Lambert ports, 250 km south of Port Hedland.
Rio Tinto ships around 225 millions tonnes a year from these
two ports.
Dampier was reopened after 24 hours, with no reports of
damage and Cape Lambert was expects to also resume operating on
Thursday.
"We fortunately did not receive any weather of note and
reopened the port this morning," Paul Toussaint-Jackson, chief
operating officer for Dampier Port Authority told Reuters by
telephone.
Fortescue exports about 55 million tonnes a year and BHP
Billiton ships around 155 million tonnes from the Pilbara, which
employs around 40,000 in the mining industry.
Australia's largest oil and gas firm, Woodside Petroleum
, also took precautions against the storm by shutting
production from several offshore fields.
BRAZILIAN IRON ORE OPERATIONS HIT BY RAIN
Heidi is rated a category two cyclone, the second lowest
ranking on a scale of one to five and meteorologists expect
Heidi to start to weaken over the next few hours as more of the
storm crosses land.
Tropical cyclones and temporary shutdowns are a normal part
of Australian summers, but an especially stormy season can have
major impacts, such as when cyclones and flooding swamped the
coal-mining industry in the country's northeast a year ago.
The bureau warned in October the northwestern region was
facing a 65 percent chance of being hit by more than seven
cyclones during the November to April tropical storm season.
Vale of Brazil estimates it will lose an
estimated 2 million tonnes of ore shipments, the equivalent of
nearly 1 percent of its annual output, due to the rains that
have affected its operations in the southeastern region of
Brazil.
Iron ore prices have fallen sharply since reaching 12-month
highs in February due to worries over demand as the global
economy slows.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Ed
Davies)