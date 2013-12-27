SYDNEY Dec 27 A cyclone brewing off of western
Australia could disrupt shipments from three of the world's
largest iron ore ports by early next week, data from the
Australian Bureau of Meteorology issued on Friday showed.
A tropical low in the Indian Ocean was on a southwesterly
trajectory and forecast to reach Category 3 strength - meaning
wind gusts up to 224 kilometers per hour - as it approaches Port
Hedland early on Monday, according to the bureau.
A spokeswoman for Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth
of the global seaborne market, said the course of the storm was
being monitored at this stage. Emergency authorities were
warning residents living in the sparsely-populated forecast path
of the cyclone to remain alert.
Last February, Cyclone Rusty, packing winds up to 200 km per
hour, closed Cape Lambert and Dampier ports - used by Rio Tinto
, as well as Port Hedland - used by BHP Billiton
and Fortescue Metals.
The three ports handle more than 500 million tonnes of iron
ore annually, accounting for almost all of Australia's exports.
"Operations are continuing and we are closely monitoring the
situation," a Rio Tinto spokesman said.
Iron ore exports from Port Hedland were 28.1 million tonnes
in November, just off October's all-time peak of 29.0 million
and 29 percent higher than in November last year.
The majority of the ore is shipped under contract to steel
mills in China.
Australia can expect an average cyclone season running from
Nov.1 to April 30, with up to 11 storms, according to
forecasters.