By Morag MacKinnon
| PERTH, Australia
PERTH, Australia Dec 28 Ports in Australia's
Pilbara region, through which almost half of the world's
seaborne iron ore is shipped, were sending ships out to sea on
Saturday ahead of a tropical cyclone that is forecast to reach
the coast by Tuesday.
The last of more than 40 vessels in the anchorages and
harbour at Port Hedland are expected to leave by the early hours
of Sunday, port spokesman Steed Farrell told Reuters.
It is considered safer for ships to ride out storms at sea
rather than in port.
Ships were also moving out to sea from Dampier port, through
which both iron ore and gas from the north-west shelf is
shipped. Port Authority acting chief executive Paul
Toussaint-Jackson told Reuters that the port would "probably"
move to full closure by Sunday afternoon.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said the storm, a
Category 1 cyclone named Christine, was estimated to be 570 km
(355 miles) north, northeast of Port Hedland and moving
southwest, parallel to the coast, at 12 km (7 miles) per hour on
Saturday evening.
"If Christine continues to develop as expected a severe
tropical cyclone impact on the Pilbara is likely on Monday and
Tuesday morning," the bureau said.
Last February, Cyclone Rusty, packing winds up to 200 km per
hour (125 mph), closed Cape Lambert and Dampier ports - used by
Rio Tinto , as well as Port Hedland - used by
BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals.
The three ports handle more than 500 million tonnes of iron
ore annually, accounting for almost all of Australia's exports.
Cyclone Christine is the latest to form off Australia's far
northern Indian Ocean coastline and threatens to bring mining
and oil and gas production to a standstill.
Iron ore exports from Port Hedland were 28.1 million tonnes
in November, just off October's all-time peak of 29.0 million
and 29 percent higher than in November last year.
The majority of the ore is shipped under contract to steel
mills in China.
Australia's cyclone season usually runs from Nov.1 to April
30, with up to 11 storms, according to forecasters.