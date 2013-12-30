SYDNEY Dec 31 Australia's Pilbara iron ore
shipping and mining region, the world's largest, faced cyclonic
winds and torrential rains on Tuesday after a cyclone made
landfall after intensifying over the last few days in the Indian
Ocean.
The key shipping ports of Dampier, Cape Lambert and Port
Hedland bore the brunt of the storm after clearing dozens of
iron ore freighters and evacuating staff over the
weekend. Reports of damage were not immediately
available.
Cyclone Christine, the second to batter Western Australia in
the Nov. 1-April 30 cyclone season, forced mining companies Rio
Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue
Metals to suspend loading until emergency authorities
sound the all-clear, expected over the next day or two.
Winds with gusts exceeding 160 kilometres per hour (100
mph)are possible near the center of the cyclone over the next
few hours, easing only slightly as Christine moves inland
during Tuesday, according to the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology.
A red alert - meaning residents must seek shelter - has been
issued for the mining hubs of Tom Price and Paraburdoo, the
weather bureau said. The area is home to some of Australia's
biggest iron ore mines, including ones owned by Rio Tinto and
Fortescue.
"There is a threat to lives and homes," the Department of
Fire and Emergency Services said in a statement. "You are in
danger and need to act immediately."
About 56,000 people live in the Pilbara, which is about the
size of Peru.
Cyclones typically cause disruptions to mining operations of
between two and five days.
Top Australian supplier Rio Tinto, which is relying on Cape
Lambert and Dampier to ship 290 million tonnes of ore next year,
halted port activities on Sunday.
Exports from Port Hedland, The world's largest iron ore
export terminal and used by BHP and Fortescue, reached 28.1
million tonnes in November alone. The majority of the ore is
shipped under contract to steel mills in China.