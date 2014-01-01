PERTH Jan 1 Ports in Australia's resource-rich
Pilbara region were returning to normal and loading vessels on
Wednesday after suspending shipments and evacuating staff over
the weekend as tropical cyclone Christine approached.
Port Hedland, used by BHP Billiton and
Fortescue Metals to export iron ore, sustained only
minor damage from the cyclone and there was no impact on port
operations, which reopened late on Tuesday, port spokesman Steed
Farrell said.
Cyclone Christine, which brought heavy rain and wind gusts
of up to 200 km (miles) per hour to the area, forced Port
Hedland to close the anchorage for a total of 66 hours and the
port for 64 hours, he said.
Dampier port, through which Rio Tinto and
Woodside Petroleum export iron ore and natural gas, was
closed for 48 hours due to the cyclone but "major exporter
operations were returning to normal", acting chief executive
Paul Toussaint-Jackson told Reuters.
At the port of Cape Lambert, from where Rio also ships iron
ore, operations were also ramping back up.
"We have commenced recovery processes in our ports, rail
operations and our coastal towns, with employees starting to
return to work today," the company said in a statement emailed
to Reuters.
The company's inland mines have also resumed operations, it
said.
The key shipping ports of Port Hedland, Dampier and Cape
Lambert handle more than 500 million tonnes of iron ore
annually, the majority of which is shipped under contract to
steel mills in China.