SYDNEY Jan 2 BHP Billiton on
Thursday said its Australian iron ore mines have resumed full
operations following a cyclone that battered coastal regions and
closed major shipping terminals this week.
Port Hedland, the world's biggest iron ore terminal and
used by BHP to export nearly 200 million tonnes of the
steel-making material annually, sustained only minor damage from
Cyclone Christine and reopened late on Tuesday.
"All mines are also fully operational," BHP, the world's
third biggest iron ore producer said. "If there is any material
impact to production it will be reported in the company's next
operational review."
The storm slammed into the Australia's northwestern coast
late on Monday packing winds up to 160 km/hour (100 miles/hour),
before losing strength as its crossed the Pilbara iron ore
mining belt.
Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto
also said their operations were returning to normal.