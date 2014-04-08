SYDNEY, April 8 A tropical cyclone currently
intensifying in the Coral Sea could threaten coastal communities
in northern Australia by Friday, the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology said on Tuesday.
Cyclone Ita, stalled 970km (600 miles) northeast of the
Australian community of Cooktown on Tuesday, could strengthen to
a category 4 capable of generating wind gusts up to 279 kms per
hour by Friday morning after resuming a westward path, the
government weather forecaster said.
The United Nations on Monday began deployments to the
Solomon Islands after the then-tropical depression caused
widespread flooding, killing at least 23 people and affecting
another 50,000, according to the U.N. website.
Cyclones typically form near Australia between November and
April and often disrupt mining activities on both the east and
west coasts.
Cooktown lies 650 kms (400 miles) south of Australian
bauxite deposits mined by Rio Tinto and 800 kms
(500 miles) north of an abundance of coal export terminals and
collieries in the Bowen Basin region.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)