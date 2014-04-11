(Updates with forecast when cyclone to hit land, meteorologist,

By Colin Packham and James Regan
SYDNEY, April 11 Torrential rains were forcing
residents and tourists to flee coastal areas along the Great
Barrier Reef as the strongest cyclone in three years barrelled
across the Coral Sea for the Australian mainland.
Tropical Cyclone Ita is forecast by meteorologists to cross
the coast near Cooktown on Australia's far northeast coast
between 1100 and 1400 GMT.
Residents refusing to be evacuated to shelters or higher
ground by emergency crews and police are being warned to hide in
their bathrooms until the worst of the storm passes.
"We all can get through this without anyone being injured or
killed," Queensland's Premier Campbell Newman said. "I want
people to know you are not alone. We are all being backed up by
a very big team."
Wind gusts of up to 300 kmh (186 mph) and widespread
flooding are forecast through the weekend.
"While the strongest winds are focussed near the centre, the
warning area for tropical cyclones of this intensity is quite
broad with destructive winds, heavy rainfall possibly leading to
flash flooding, and coastal inundation due to storm surge all
posing a threat," said Rob Webb, Queensland regional director at
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology
The storm's projected course should put an area stretching
for 400 km (250 miles) at the greatest risk, emergency officials
said.
The storm's erratic path makes pinpointing precisely where
it will make landfall difficult, according to meteorologists.
People are being warned not to venture outside if they find
themselves in the calm centre, or eye, when the storm passes as
very destructive winds from a different direction could resume
at any time.
The storm was still classified as a tropical depression when
it marched across the Solomon Islands late last week, killing at
least 23 people near Honiara, the capital, according to the
United Nations.
Sugar farmers in Queensland, who grow about 95 percent of
the sweetener produced in Australia, are bracing for potential
damage to up to 7 million tonnes of cane, industry groups said.
Australia, the world's third-largest exporter of raw sugar,
has seen production devastated by cyclones in the past, driving
up world sugar prices as buyers scramble for alternative sources
of supply.
In 2011, Cyclone Yasi ripped through more southern parts of
Queensland, destroying crops and causing over $3 billion in
property damage and tourism business.
Before Cyclone Ita, sugar production in 2014/15 was forecast
by the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics
and Sciences to rise to 4.4 million tonnes from 4.2 million the
previous year.
While the cyclone poses a threat to sugar, beleaguered
cattle farmers may welcome widespread rain. Until now, drought
has been forcing farmers to slaughter record numbers of animals
as grazing land wilted.
The Great Barrier Reef, one of Australia's most popular
tourist attractions, stretches more than 2,000 km along the
Queensland coast and is the world's largest coral reef system.
The reef has lost half its coral cover in the last 27 years,
with storms responsible for nearly half of that damage, the
Australian government said in a 2012 report.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)