SYDNEY Jan 27 Tropical Cyclone Iggy is
expected to strengthen as it moves towards Australia's northwest
coast on Friday, threatening the region's rich mining fields
after shutting down some offshore oil production facilities.
Iggy, a Category 1 storm, was situated around 800 km (500
miles) northwest of Exmouth at 1904 GMT and moving in a
southeasterly direction, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said
on Friday.
Category 1 is the lowest of five cyclone ratings, with gale
force winds gusting 90-125 km/h (56-78 m/h).
"Strong winds, heavy rainfall and abnormally large swells
will be experienced near Christmas Island, the Kimberley and
Pilbara coasts," the bureau said.
Companies including Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton have major iron ore mining operations
in the Pilbara region.
Woodside Petroleum and Apache Corp
suspended some oil production on Wednesday during to the storm
system.
Tropical cyclones and temporary shutdowns are a normal part
of Australian summers, but an especially stormy season can have
major impacts, such as when cyclones and flooding swamped the
coal-mining industry in the country's northeast a year ago.
Tropical cyclone Heidi lashed the region earlier this month,
shutting the major iron ore terminal at Port Hedland.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)