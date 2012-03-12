SYDNEY, March 12 A tropical low intensifying off far north Australia could develop into a cyclone in the next day or two, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Monday.

A 50 to 70 percent chance existed of a cyclone forming on Tuesday or Wednesday as the low, situated north of the Tiwi Islands, slowly moves west-southwest into the Timor Sea, the bureau's senior forecaster, Ashley Patterson said.

If a cyclone was to form, the western part Australia's Northern Territory including the capital Darwin would be hardest hit, Patterson said.

Darwin is located about 500 km (300 miles) north of the Port Hedland and Dampier iron ore export terminals, which are typically in the path of more southern cyclones occurring during the annual November-April cyclone season.

"The outlook calls for moderate potential for a cyclone forming tomorrow (Tuesday) and then increasing to a high risk on Wednesday," Patterson told Reuters.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Kim Coghill)