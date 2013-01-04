SYDNEY Jan 4 Australia's cyclone season could start as early as next week, with weather forecasters saying on Friday that a low-intensity storm off the western coast could intensify, potentially disrupting shipments of iron ore.

The storm, near neighbouring Timor island in the Indian Ocean, is expected to slowly gain strength in the next few days before moving west southwest, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

The storm then had a 20 percent to 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone as early as Monday, the bureau added.

Shipments of iron ore from Australia ballooned last month ahead of the annual cyclone season, which runs until April 30, in anticipation of possible shipping delays.

"This time of year, it's typical to see exports go up just in case shipments are delayed by cyclones," said David Lennox, a commodities analyst with Fat Prophets in Sydney.

Port Hedland, on the Indian Ocean, is the main iron ore shipping terminal and BHP Billiton is the port's biggest user, followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd and Atlas Iron.

A barrage of cyclones and tropical storms that hammered Australia two years ago halted iron ore mining and flooded coal mines while ripping apart sugar and wheat crops, driving up commodities prices worldwide.

The damage caused by the storms cut Australia's commodity-weighted economy's gross domestic product growth by 1.5 percent, in the 2010-2011 financial year.