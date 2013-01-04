SYDNEY Jan 4 Australia's cyclone season could
start as early as next week, with weather forecasters saying on
Friday that a low-intensity storm off the western coast could
intensify, potentially disrupting shipments of iron ore.
The storm, near neighbouring Timor island in the Indian
Ocean, is expected to slowly gain strength in the next few days
before moving west southwest, according to the Australian Bureau
of Meteorology.
The storm then had a 20 percent to 50 percent chance of
becoming a tropical cyclone as early as Monday, the bureau
added.
Shipments of iron ore from Australia ballooned last month
ahead of the annual cyclone season, which runs until April 30,
in anticipation of possible shipping delays.
"This time of year, it's typical to see exports go up just
in case shipments are delayed by cyclones," said David Lennox, a
commodities analyst with Fat Prophets in Sydney.
Port Hedland, on the Indian Ocean, is the main iron ore
shipping terminal and BHP Billiton is the
port's biggest user, followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
and Atlas Iron.
A barrage of cyclones and tropical storms that hammered
Australia two years ago halted iron ore mining and flooded coal
mines while ripping apart sugar and wheat crops, driving up
commodities prices worldwide.
The damage caused by the storms cut Australia's
commodity-weighted economy's gross domestic product growth by
1.5 percent, in the 2010-2011 financial year.