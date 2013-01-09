* Cyclone Narelle first for Dec-April tropical storm season
* Not likely to affect coastal areas for at least two days
* Iron ore price climbs on concerns of shipping delays over
season
SYDNEY, Jan 9 Australia's first cyclone of the
storm season has developed off the country's northwest, but is
not expected to affect coastal areas for at least 48 hours as it
intensifies, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on
Wednesday.
Warming waters off Australia are prone to lead to cyclones
between December and April, potentially causing disruptions to
iron ore mining and oil production.
Port Hedland on the northern Pilbara coast is used by BHP
Billiton , Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
and Atlas Iron to ship hundreds of millions of tonnes
of ore annually.
The nearby ports of Dampier and Cape Lambert are used by Rio
Tinto , which last year shipped more than 200
million tonnes of iron ore.
Cyclone Narelle was packing winds of up to 164 kms an hour
(100 miles an hour), but winds of up to 279 kms per hour were
expected by Friday as the storm makes its way to south to within
400 km of Port Hedland, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Wind speeds are calculated using the Bureau of Meteorology's
system categorising a cyclone's intensity on a scale of one to
five.
Port officials at Dampier and Port Hedland said the storm's
progress was being closely monitored.
Iron ore was last quoted at $158.50 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI,
the highest price since Oct 14, 2011, in part on brisk buying by
Asian steel mills ahead of any delays to shipments from
Australia caused by cyclones.
Last March, Cyclone Lua halted production of about a quarter
of Australia's daily oil production of about 390,000 barrels as
companies were forced to suspend offshore drilling and evacuate
staff.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)