CANBERRA Jan 10 Australia's first cyclone of
the storm season is intensifying off the country's northwest and
is expected to start affecting coastal areas in mining
powerhouse Western Australia state as soon as Friday, the
Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.
Cyclone Narelle, now a category three storm with winds of up
to 165 kmh (100 mph), was expected to gather strength and
possibly be upgraded to a category four cyclone by Thursday
afternoon.
The storm was moving southwest towards Australia's Pilbara
coast, with winds of up to 100 kph (60 mph) to be felt by Friday
morning, according to the weather bureau, potentially causing
disruptions to iron ore mining and oil production.
Warming waters off Australia are prone to lead to cyclones
between December and April. Cyclones interrupted mining
operations last January.
Port Hedland on the northern Pilbara coast is used by BHP
Billiton , Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
and Atlas Iron to ship hundreds of millions of tonnes
of ore annually.
The nearby ports of Dampier and Cape Lambert are used by Rio
Tinto , which last year shipped more than 200
million tonnes of iron ore.
Port officials at Dampier and Port Hedland said the storm's
progress was being closely monitored. At Dampier, authorities
expected facilities to be shut down and ships to leave the port
by later on Thursday.
The storm was also heading towards Karratha, 840 km (520
miles) away, which is a base for the $27 billion North West
Shelf LNG project involving Chevron energy, Shell
and Woodside Petroleum, as well as other oil
and gas ventures.
Iron ore was last quoted at $158.50 a tonne ,
the highest price since Oct. 14, 2011, in part on brisk buying
by Asian steel mills ahead of any delays to shipments from
Australia caused by cyclones.
Last March, Cyclone Lua halted production of about a quarter
of Australia's daily oil production of about 390,000 barrels as
companies were forced to suspend offshore drilling and evacuate
staff.
Wind speeds are calculated using the Bureau of Meteorology's
system categorising a cyclone's intensity on a scale of one to
five.