By Colin Packham
| SYDNEY, March 11
SYDNEY, March 11 Australia's largest iron ore
export terminal Port Hedland is likely to escape the worst of a
tropical cyclone that is forming off the country's northwest
coast, the weather bureau said on Wednesday.
A tropical low is expected to form a cyclone over the next
few hours and is on track to strike the coast on Thursday, just
to the west of Port Hedland, the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology said.
The cyclone is likely to bring winds of 100 kilometres an
hour and heavy rains, and the bureau cautioned that its
trajectory may change.
Tropical cyclones are frequent at this time of year and can
disrupt loading operations at the port.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI slipped to $58 a tonne this week,
the lowest since free-floating prices replaced an annual fixing
system in 2009.
Australia is also bracing for a second cyclone off the east
coast.
Cyclone Nathan, which is carrying winds in excess of 130
kilometres an hour, is expected to make land on Queensland's far
north coast on Thursday, the bureau said.
If Nathan makes landfall, it will be the second east coast
storm in recent weeks after Cyclone Marcia flooded homes and
businesses and knocked out power lines on Feb. 20.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)