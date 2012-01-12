SYDNEY Jan 12 Australia's Dampier Port,
one of two in the region used by Rio Tinto to
ship hundreds of millions of tonnes of iron ore a year, has
reopened following a 24-hour shut down due to a cyclone in the
Indian Ocean, a port official said on Thursday.
"We fortunately did not receive any weather of note and
reopened the port this morning," Paul Toussaint-Jackson, chief
operating officer for Dampier Port Authority told Reuters by
telephone.
Tropical cyclone Heidi hit the west Australian coast early
on Thursday packing winds up to 120 km per hour, forcing seaside
residents in the neighbouring community of Port Hedland to flee
rising tidewaters.
