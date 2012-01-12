SYDNEY Jan 12 Australia's Dampier Port, one of two in the region used by Rio Tinto to ship hundreds of millions of tonnes of iron ore a year, has reopened following a 24-hour shut down due to a cyclone in the Indian Ocean, a port official said on Thursday.

"We fortunately did not receive any weather of note and reopened the port this morning," Paul Toussaint-Jackson, chief operating officer for Dampier Port Authority told Reuters by telephone.

Tropical cyclone Heidi hit the west Australian coast early on Thursday packing winds up to 120 km per hour, forcing seaside residents in the neighbouring community of Port Hedland to flee rising tidewaters.

