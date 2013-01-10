SYDNEY Jan 10 Rio Tinto , the world's second-largest iron ore producer, has suspended shiploading at the ports of Dampier and Cape Lambert due to a cyclone intensifying on the western coast of Australia.

"Due to the sea conditions, the port authorities have closed the ports at Dampier and Cape Lambert," a Rio Tinto spokesman said.

"As a result, Rio Tinto shiploading operations have been suspended. All other operations, including mining, rail movements, car-dumping and other port operations, are continuing as before," the spokesman said.