UPDATE 2-Bank of England deputy urged to quit over undeclared conflict of interest
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions
SYDNEY Jan 10 Rio Tinto , the world's second-largest iron ore producer, has suspended shiploading at the ports of Dampier and Cape Lambert due to a cyclone intensifying on the western coast of Australia.
"Due to the sea conditions, the port authorities have closed the ports at Dampier and Cape Lambert," a Rio Tinto spokesman said.
"As a result, Rio Tinto shiploading operations have been suspended. All other operations, including mining, rail movements, car-dumping and other port operations, are continuing as before," the spokesman said.
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
* Sempione Retail AG filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares