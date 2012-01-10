Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SYDNEY Jan 11 Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's largest export terminals for iron ore, has been shut down as a precaution due to approaching Tropical Cyclone Heidi, a port official said on Wednesday.
The Category 1 system off Western Australia is moving south towards the iron-rich Pilbara mining district, where companies such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have major operations.
Heidi is expected to produce wind gusts of 100 km per hour (60 mph) in coastal areas from Port Hedland to Wallal early on Wednesday morning, extending west to Dampier later on Wednesday, the weather agency said.
(Reporting by Ed Davies)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)