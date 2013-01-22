SYDNEY Jan 22 Rio Tinto , the world's second-largest iron ore miner, said its main Western Australian iron ore exporting ports were set to close on Tuesday due to a tropical storm threatening the region.

"Harbour masters are expected to close Port Walcott (Cape Lambert) and Dampier ports later today to allow ships to move outside of the system area," Rio said in a statement.

"Operations are continuing at this stage, but preparations are commencing to secure port and associated coastal infrastructure ahead of expected deteriorating conditions this evening."

Nearby Port Hedland, which ships iron ore for BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group, earlier said it was also shutting down operations on Tuesday.

The Pilbara region ships about one-fifth of the world's seaborne iron ore, mainly to China and steelmills elsewhere in Asia.