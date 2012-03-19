GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip off 1-1/2-yr high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
PERTH, March 19 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Monday it had restarted production at its Enfield oil field off the coast of northwest Australia after the passage of Cyclone Lua over the weekend.
"Production remains shut-in from the Vincent oil field off the North West Cape and the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert and Hermes oil fields on the North West Shelf," spokeswoman Laura Lunt said in an emailed statement.
Enfield produced an average of 19,623 barrels per day (bpd) in 2011, according to the company.
Woodside's Vincent produces an average of 40,423 bpd, while the company's North West Shelf fields produce around 16,503 bpd, according to the latest production report. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)
BEIJING, Feb 24 China's coal imports from North Korea eased last month after new U.N. Security Council sanctions curbing the isolated country's sales of the fuel abroad came into effect, as Russia, Mongolia, Australia and Indonesia raised shipments, data showed on Friday.
By Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO) output likely declined in January, a second straight monthly drop in the world's top producer of the widely used commodity, a Reuters survey showed. CPO production in the Southeast Asian nation likely slipped to 2.95 million tonnes in January from 3.22 million tonnes in December, according to the median estimate in a survey of three industry associations and a state palm research firm. Exports of I