* As storm dissipates tens of thousands still without power
* Damage to commodity sector seen minimal
* But some coal haulage lines remain down
* Growers say storm rains good for next sugar crop
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Commodities producers were spared
the full wrath of a powerful cyclone that smashed into the east
cost of Australia packing winds up to 285 kph (175 mph), but
thousands of coastal residents on Monday faced a third day
without electricity.
"We are doing everything we can to restore power," said
Annastacia Palaszczuk, the premier of Queensland state, which
bore the brunt of the storm that hit land on Friday with the
highest-possible cyclone rating.
There had been concerns that Marcia would wreak havoc on
Queensland's A$25 billion commodity and agriculture sectors, but
early assessments as the storm dissipated over land point to
minimal disruptions caused by suspension of some ship loading
and coal-hauling rail lines.
"I don't think that it's anywhere as severe as in other
times of cyclones and rain events, but we are still getting
reports in," said a spokesman for the Queensland Resources
Council.
Aurizon Holdings, Australia's biggest coal rail
freight company, said that its Blackwater corridor servicing
many of Queensland state's Bowen Basin collieries - the world's
single-largest source of coal used to make steel - reopened on
Sunday.
However, its 228-km Moura corridor that hauls coal from five
mines to the Gladstone coastal industrial hub remained
suspended.
"Aerial inspections of track have been undertaken. However,
on the ground inspections are being hampered because of road
closures and inability to access by rail," Aurizon said.
Gladstone Ports Corp (GPC) said ship movements had resumed
on Saturday.
"GPC's emergency management planning and preparations have
ensured that we have experienced minimal damage," it said.
Marcia's trajectory had indicated the impact on coal mining
was expected to be less severe than in 2011, when Queensland
missed its annual coal export target by 40 million tonnes
following unusually heavy rains.
Sugar fields in Queensland, a key cane-growing state in the
world's No.3 exporter of raw sweetener, were unscathed, an
industry group said on Monday.
In fact, growers should benefit from the moisture brought by
up to 300 millimetres of rain that accompanied Marcia, said
CaneGrowers Australia.
Elsewhere, Insurance Australia Group said it had
received about 700 claims related to damage from Cyclone Marcia,
with more expected as policyholders return to their homes and
businesses.
Emergency crews were also cleaning up after a second cyclone
last week ripped apart remote coastal communities in the far
north coast of the Northern Territory.
Four remote indigenous communities were affected by the
category 4 storm, which hit Elcho Island on Thursday night
before turning inland.
($1 = 1.2765 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan and Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph
Radford)