SYDNEY Feb 19 A pair of tropical cyclones was
bearing down on northeastern Australia on Thursday and emergency
officials warned residents to take shelter ahead of torrential
rain and flooding, destructive winds and massive seas.
Cyclone Marcia off the northeast coast of Queensland state
is forecast to dump 300 mm of rain in the next 24 hours, with
wind gusts up to 90 kph (55 mph), making it possibly the most
destructive cyclone to hit Queensland since 2013.
The more powerful Cyclone Lam, with winds expected up to 130
kph (80 mph), was heading west towards the Northern Territory
and had already forced some 350 residents to evacuate exposed
offshore islands.
"Our message to Queenslanders is start getting ready now,"
said state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. The worst of the
storms are expected to hit on Friday.
Shipping and aluminium smelting in the path of the cyclones
could face disruptions but farmers suffering under severe
drought will welcome the soaking rains.
The Port of Gladstone, Queensland's biggest multi-commodity
port handling much of the state's coal, alumina, bauxite and
natural gas shipments, said it was monitoring Marcia's movement
and following procedures in place to deal with storms.
Maritime Safety Queensland said ships would be moved away
from Gladstone Harbour and into deeper, safer sealanes as a
precaution, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.
Data supplied by the Bureau of Meteorology shows Marcia
making landfall roughly 125 km (75 miles) north of Boyne Island
in Queensland, where Rio Tinto operates
Australia's largest aluminium smelter.
Rio Tinto said it was also monitoring Lam given its
proximity to the company's Gove bauxite mining operation in the
Northern Territory. Lam was also threatening to disrupt BHP
Billiton's Groote Eylandt manganese mine and
Glencore's (GLEN.L) McArthur River zinc and lead mine.
Queensland State Emergency Services said it had so far
handed out more than 7,000 sandbags to help shore up homes and
storefronts and advised residents to seek higher ground to ride
out the storm.
Marcia had intensified quicker than expected, strengthening
from a tropical low in the Coral Sea into a cyclone by Wednesday
evening, according to meteorologists.
"This is a fast-moving system, so we expect a lot of rain in
a short time-frame," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services
acting commissioner Katarina Carroll told reporters.
Coastal towns were already feeling the brunt of rising seas,
with destructive waves and the highest tides of the year
expected to cause widespread coastal flooding. Many beaches were
closed.
"The seas will be big, the swells will be big, the winds
will be strong, and the rain will be very, very heavy," said
Maritime Safety Queensland spokesman Patrick Quirk.
"You'd be a very brave or foolish seafarer who went to sea
in these conditions unless it was an urgent or lifesaving
issue."
