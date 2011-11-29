CANBERRA Nov 29 Australia could see the
first severe tropical storms of the summer cyclone season hit
the country in early December, the weather bureau warned on
Tuesday, pointing to computer modelling of sea temperatures and
weather in the Indian Ocean.
"During the past week, the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO)
has gained strength over the Indian Ocean as it progresses
eastwards towards Australia. It is likely that this MJO event
will spawn the first tropical cyclone for the Australian cyclone
season," the bureau said in a climate alert.
The Indian Ocean borders Australia's resource powerhouse
Western Australia state, which is home to many major iron ore
mines, as well as offshore oil and gas developments.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Lincoln Feast)