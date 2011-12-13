CANBERRA Dec 13 Australia's weather
bureau warned on Tuesday that the country faced an above average
risk of tropical cyclones through December due to weather
conditions in the Indian Ocean.
"The current MJO (Madden-Julian Oscillation) event spawned
the first tropical cyclone for the Australian cyclone season,
Severe Tropical Cyclone Alenga, which formed in the Indian Ocean
last week," the bureau said in a regular climate note.
"The risk of tropical cyclone formation in the Australian
region is likely to remain above average for most of December,
with increased rainfall across northern Australia during this
period," it said.
