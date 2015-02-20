SYDNEY Feb 20 More than 10 percent of Australian sugarcane is under threat from Cyclone Marcia, an Australian industry body said on Friday, with the destructive storm set to hit land later in the day.

Cyclone Marcia was upgraded overnight to a category 5 system, the highest rating. It is due to cross the northeast Queensland coast within hours, with destructive winds of up to 285 kph (177 miles) expected near the core of the system, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

