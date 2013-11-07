SYDNEY Nov 7 Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd
said on Thursday it has not yet decided whether to
sweeten its offer for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory
Company Holdings Ltd after its approach was trumped by
Canada's Saputo Inc.
Warrnambool is being chased for its export connections to
Asia, both for its basic dairy produce and its high-tech milk
extracts.
Bega, which owns about 18 percent of Warrnambool, started a
bidding war in September. An offer from fellow shareholder
Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd, which holds about 17
percent, followed. Saputo then gazumped both with a A$449
million ($427.67 million) bid.
Bega said its board met on Thursday to consider its current
offer of A$319 million and would "continue to consider the
matter."
Analysts have speculated that Bega may use scrip instead of
cash to boost its offer, taking advantage of a surge in its
share price since the bidding war began.
While Warrnambool's market value has nearly doubled to
around A$470 million, Bega shares have surged 60 percent as
investors have snapped up dairy stock.
Those buyers include Fonterra, the world's largest
dairy exporter, and Japanese drinks maker Kirin Holdings Co Ltd
. The duo has bought stakes in Bega and Warrnambool
respectively and are hovering with intent to influence
consolidation.
Bega shares were up 0.6 percent at A$4.84, while Warrnambool
rose by the same amount to A$8.55, on Thursday.