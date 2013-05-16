BRIEF-ExxonnMobil adds tire testing capabilities to its Shanghai technology center
* ExxonMobil says that it has expanded tire testing capabilities of its Shanghai technology center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANBERRA May 16 Australia is set to buy up to $3 billion worth of long-range maritime patrol drones and said on Thursday it had asked close ally the United States for detailed information and costings on the U.S. Navy's MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft.
Australia wants to buy "unmanned aircraft capable of undertaking broad area maritime surveillance and fleet overwatch", Defence Minister Stephen Smith said, with the Triton already at the top of the military's wish list.
The Northrop Grumman Triton, which is the size of a small airliner with a 40-metre wingspan, costs around $100 million and can cruise at 20,000 metres for up to 30 hours.
The U.S. Navy is still testing the Triton and has plans to buy 68, with the first due in service in 2015. Australia could buy between six and seven to help with border patrol on its vast coastline and spot asylum seeker boats worrying lawmakers.
Australia wants drone aircraft to complement the intended purchase of Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, which will replace ageing P-3 Orions now in service, Smith said.
The Triton carries a 360-degree radar and sensors including infra-red and optical cameras, and is being specifically developed for maritime surveillance and target tracking. It also carries systems to "talk" to manned P-8A aircraft.
Australia earlier this month released a new strategic blueprint after the U.S. pivot to the Asia-Pacific, committing to buy up to 100 new Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighters as China and India beef up forces.
But with Prime Minister Julia Gillard's minority Labor government under pressure to find savings to respond to collapsing revenues, net defence spending has contracted to around 1.56 percent of GDP, or A$24.2 billion. As a percentage, spending is at the lowest level since 1938.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is exploring opportunities with French automaker PSA Group , but declined to discuss a potential sale of its money-losing European Opel unit.
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth biggest lender, reported first-quarter results on Tuesday that smashed market expectations, but rival Bank of Nova Scotia disappointed analysts with numbers that were broadly in line with estimates.