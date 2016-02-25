IranAir signs contract with ATR to buy 20 planes
LONDON, April 10 IranAir has signed a contract to buy 20 planes from turboprop maker ATR, Iranian deputy transport minister was quoted as saying on Monday.
SYDNEY Feb 25 Australia said on Thursday it will increase defence spending by nearly A$30 billion ($21.57 billion) over the next 10 years, seeking to protect the country's interests as the United States and its allies grapple with China's rise in the Asia-Pacific region.
As part of the expansion, Australia committed to a continuous naval shipbuilding program to build nine new frigates and 12 offshore patrol vessels, as well as acquire 12 new submarines, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said. The supplier of the submarines will determined later this year.
Reuters reported earlier this month the competition for the A$50 billion ($36 billion)contract to build Australia's next submarine fleet is narrowing to a race between Japan and France.
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told Reuters.