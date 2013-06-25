CORRECTED-Bank of Israel under fire over decade-long currency intervention
* Central bank has bought more than $70 bln sin shekels since 2008
* Central bank has bought more than $70 bln sin shekels since 2008
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he thinks Congress should weigh in on whether carbon dioxide is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated, as he vowed to reduce "regulatory uncertainty" for U.S. industry.
NAIROBI, March 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - E nvironmentalists seeking to halt a 1,000 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant on Kenya's unspoilt northern coast are pinning their hopes on a court hearing later this month, following its approval by the energy industry regulator.