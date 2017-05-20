SYDNEY May 20 Australia is investigating if
problems in the propulsion systems of two $1.5 billion warships
built by manufacturers from Spain, Germany and Britain are the
result of design flaws.
Naval engineers are trying to figure out exactly what is
causing the problems onboard the HMAS Adelaide and HMAS
Canberra, the largest ships ever constructed for the the Royal
Australian Navy.
Both Landing Helicopter Docks (LHDs) were built by Spanish
firm Navantia using propulsion pods from German company Siemens
, and fitted with with combat and communications
systems by British company BAE Systems.
Oils have leaked into parts of the vessels’ propulsion
system where they shouldn't be, naval chiefs said in a briefing
on Friday.
“Am I disappointed? Yes. We were not expecting to find
this,” said Vice Admiral Tim Barrett, the chief of the Royal
Australian Navy.
Rear Admiral Adam Grunsell, the head of maritime systems in
defence force’s capability acquisition and sustainment group,
said the problem could be a design issue, but stressed it was
too early to speculate.
The HMAS Adelaide, which is currently dry docked in Sydney
Harbour, will miss the biennial Talisman Sabre joint military
training exercise with the United States in June, Barrett said.
It was unknown, as yet, what role HMAS Canberra would take.
The three companies are working with the navy to help
identify the problems.
A spokeswoman for BAE Systems in Australia said the
company was working with the navy to restore the ships’
capabilities.
A representative from Navantia was not immediately available
for to answer questions. Siemens declined to comment.
HMAS Canberra and HMAS Adelaide were commissioned in late
2014 and 2015 respectively, and were touted as a the next
generation of Australian naval ships when they took to the sea.
(Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)