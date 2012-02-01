SYDNEY Feb 1 At least four groups are
lining up to make indicative bids for the long-term lease of the
$2 billion Sydney desalination plant, Australia's largest, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Indicative bids for the plant, which can supply 15 percent
of Sydney's water needs, are due in mid-February and would lead
to a short list of at least three groups. A final decision on
the lease of the state-owned plant is expected by mid-2012, the
sources said.
The bidders include a consortia of Queensland Investment
Corp and RREEf; Mitsubishi Corp owned water utility
Trility and Spanish renewable firm Acciona ; Industry
Funds Management; and a combination of Hastings Diversified
Utilities Fund and the Ontario Teachers Pension Fund,
the sources said.
The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised
to speak to the media.
(Reporting by Sharon Klyne and Narayanan Somasundaram)