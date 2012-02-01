* Mitsubishi unit, Ontario Pension Fund, RREEF among bidders

* Indicative bids due mid-February

* Final decision likely in mid-2012 (Corrects para 4 to says Hastings Funds Management not Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund)

SYDNEY, Feb 1 At least four groups are lining up to make indicative bids for the long-term lease of Sydney's $2 billion desalination plant, Australia's largest, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Indicative bids for the plant, which can supply 15 percent of Sydney's water needs, are due in mid-February and would lead to a short list of at least three groups.

A final decision on the lease of the state-owned plant is expected by mid-2012, the sources said. The proceeds are set to be used for funding infrastructure projects in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state.

The bidders include a consortia of Queensland Investment Corp and RREEF; Mitsubishi Corp owned water utility Trility and Spanish renewable firm Acciona ; investment manager Industry Funds Management; and a combination of Hastings Funds Management and the Ontario Teachers Pension Fund, the sources said.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The New South Wales state government last November announced plans for the long-term lease of the plant that opened in early 2010, and plans to use the funds for public transport, road, utility and hospital infrastructure.

The winning bidder would operate the desalination plant and feed it to Sydney Water, which supplies the city of more than 4.5 million people. The plant has a maximum capacity of 250 million litres a day.

Goldman Sachs is advising the New South Wales state government on the deal. Macquarie is advising Industry Funds Management, Royal Bank of Scotland is behind QIC group, and Royal Bank of Canada is advising Hastings, the sources said.

Australia's No.2 lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia is the financial backer for the Infrastructure Funds Management bid, while top lender national Australia Bank is supporting the QIC group, the sources said.

Given the global economic climate and tight liquidity, the state government has discouraged lenders from locking themselves up with one bidder and has instead just sought letters of support for the indicative bids, one of the sources said.

A spokeswoman for the New South Wales state treasurer said there was no update to the lease process beyond an early December statement, which said there was strong interest for the lease of the plant.

Officials at the bidding groups could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Sharon Klyne and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)