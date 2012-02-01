* Mitsubishi unit, Ontario Pension Fund, RREEF among bidders
* Indicative bids due mid-February
* Final decision likely in mid-2012
(Corrects para 4 to says Hastings Funds Management not Hastings
Diversified Utilities Fund)
SYDNEY, Feb 1 At least four groups are
lining up to make indicative bids for the long-term lease of
Sydney's $2 billion desalination plant, Australia's largest,
three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Indicative bids for the plant, which can supply 15 percent
of Sydney's water needs, are due in mid-February and would lead
to a short list of at least three groups.
A final decision on the lease of the state-owned plant is
expected by mid-2012, the sources said. The proceeds are set to
be used for funding infrastructure projects in New South Wales,
Australia's most populous state.
The bidders include a consortia of Queensland Investment
Corp and RREEF; Mitsubishi Corp owned water utility
Trility and Spanish renewable firm Acciona ; investment
manager Industry Funds Management; and a combination of Hastings
Funds Management and the Ontario Teachers Pension Fund, the
sources said.
The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised
to speak to the media.
The New South Wales state government last November announced
plans for the long-term lease of the plant that opened in early
2010, and plans to use the funds for public transport, road,
utility and hospital infrastructure.
The winning bidder would operate the desalination plant and
feed it to Sydney Water, which supplies the city of more than
4.5 million people. The plant has a maximum capacity of 250
million litres a day.
Goldman Sachs is advising the New South Wales state
government on the deal. Macquarie is advising Industry
Funds Management, Royal Bank of Scotland is behind QIC
group, and Royal Bank of Canada is advising Hastings,
the sources said.
Australia's No.2 lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia
is the financial backer for the Infrastructure Funds
Management bid, while top lender national Australia Bank
is supporting the QIC group, the sources said.
Given the global economic climate and tight liquidity, the
state government has discouraged lenders from locking themselves
up with one bidder and has instead just sought letters of
support for the indicative bids, one of the sources said.
A spokeswoman for the New South Wales state treasurer said
there was no update to the lease process beyond an early
December statement, which said there was strong interest for the
lease of the plant.
Officials at the bidding groups could not be immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Sharon Klyne and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing
by Richard Pullin)