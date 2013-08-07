SYDNEY Aug 7 Deutsche Bank AG said
on Wednesday it has named James McMurdo from Goldman Sachs Group
Inc as chief executive of Australia and New Zealand and
he will take the position in February 2014.
McMurdo has been a partner at Goldman Sachs in London,
leading the bank's financial sponsors group for Europe, the
Middle East and Africa. Previously he co-headed the bank's
investment banking business in Australia and New Zealand.
"He brings great depth of experience to this important role
and is best suited to help grow our strong position across all
our client businesses," said Gunit Chadha, Deutsche's co-chief
executive for Asia Pacific.
McMurdo will take the position after the incumbent John
Macfarlane steps down which he is expected to do in early 2014.