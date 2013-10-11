(Corrects headline to say the value of the trust is $3.5 bln,
not the offer)
SYDNEY Oct 11 Australia's Dexus Property Group
and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on
Friday made an initial offer for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia's A$3.7 billion ($3.5 billion) listed office
trust.
The acquisition would give Dexus, Australia's largest office
management firm, a 26 percent share of the key Sydney prime
grade office market and increase its office assets under
management by almost 50 percent to A$11.5 billion.
Dexus already has a 14.9 percent stake in the Commonwealth
Property Office Fund (CPA). The group and CPPIB are
offering A$0.68 a unit in cash and A$0.4516 a unit in stapled
securities for the remainder of the trust.
The proposal offers CPA unitholders a headline offer price
of A$1.15 a unit.
Dexus shares were up 0.7 percent to A$1.05 in early trade.
CPA shares had picked up 2.2 percent to A$1.18, while
Commonwealth Bank shares had gained 1.9 percent to A$72.16.
The deal would expand CPPIB's exposure to Australia's office
assets.
"The proposal is an excellent opportunity to expand our
Australian core office portfolio and is in line with our
strategy to invest in high-quality assets that are well position
in their markets," Graeme Eadie, senior vice-president and head
of real estate investments at CPPIB, said in a statement.
A deal will need to be approved by Australia's Foreign
Investment Review Board (FIRB) and the Australian Competition
and Consumer Commission (ACCC).
If the deal goes through, CPA will become an unlisted fund,
managed by Dexus and owned equally by Dexus and CPPIB.
($1 = 1.0575 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Ryan Woo)