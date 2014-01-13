UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY Jan 14 Australian property firm The GPT Group said on Tuesday it would not lift its bid for Commonwealth Property Office Fund (CPA), paving the way for a rival consortium led by Dexus Property Group to seal a deal.
GPT had until Tuesday to either match or beat a A$3 billion ($2.72 billion) offer from Dexus for CPA.
While the GPT offer remains open until Jan. 24, three major investors who gave GPT pre-bid acceptances are now free to switch allegiance to Dexus, a move expected by analysts.
GPT and Dexus earlier this month agreed an asset sale that analysts viewed as a consolation deal for GPT after a six-month takeover battle.
Dexus, CPA's preferred bidder, agreed to sell five office buildings in Sydney and Melbourne with a combined value of about A$1.2 billion ($1.08 billion) to GPT.
Backed by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Dexus also proposed an alternative offer of A$0.8496 cash and 0.3801 Dexus securities per CPA unit. That provides a bigger proportion of cash compared with the original A$0.7745 cash and 0.4516 securities.
CPA investors will be able to choose either the alternative offer, which values each CPA unit at A$1.272, or the original A$1.270 offer.
Both Dexus and GPT are large, diversified firms keen to lift their exposure to high-yielding Australian office real estate. CPA owns 26 office buildings in major business districts across Australia.
($1 = 1.1043 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Leslie Adler)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts