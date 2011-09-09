YOUR MONEY-Make your own fiduciary rule with three easy steps
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Tired of the on-again-off-again tease of a government rule that would make financial advisers act in your best interest? No need to wait.
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept 9 Australia will not follow Japan and Switzerland in intervening in foreign exchange markets to weaken its currency, even though its strength is hurting the manufacturing sector, Trade Minister Craig Emerson said in an interview on Friday.
"Whatever other countries do, we need to do what we think is best for Australia and to adhere to the philosophy of an open and competitive economy," Emerson said after meetings of the Cairns Group of agricultural exporting countries in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.
"We're not a country that seeks to fix the dollar, and we won't be doing that." (Reporting by Rod Nickel; editing by Peter Galloway)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Tired of the on-again-off-again tease of a government rule that would make financial advisers act in your best interest? No need to wait.
* Arranged 2 concurrent, non-brokered private placements to raise total proceeds of up to C$1.8 million by issuance of up to 29 million units
* Nighthawk increases bought deal private placement to $20 million