* Australian dollar higher than U.S. dollar this year

* Trade minister sees currency strength related to China (Adds details)

By Rod Nickel

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept 9 Australia will not follow Japan and Switzerland in intervening in foreign exchange markets to weaken its currency even though the Australian dollar's strength is hurting the manufacturing sector, Trade Minister Craig Emerson said in an interview on Friday.

"Whatever other countries do, we need to do what we think is best for Australia and to adhere to the philosophy of an open and competitive economy," Emerson said after meetings of the Cairns Group of agricultural exporting countries in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

"We're not a country that seeks to fix the dollar, and we won't be doing that."

Australia's dollar AUD= has traded most of this year above parity with the U.S. dollar - a rarity since Australia floated its currency in the 1980s.

The strong Australian dollar has hit manufacturers hard, he said, especially since that sector already faces a decline in world prices.

"The combination of a high currency and declining real world prices for manufacturers obviously creates an enormous amount of pressure on our manufacturers," he said.

On Thursday, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said he's concerned that moves such as Switzerland's unilateral intervention in the foreign exchange market could lead to so-called currency wars. [ID:nN1E7870UC]

Flaherty said he expected finance officials from the Group of Seven industrialized economies to have a frank chat about currencies at meetings in France at the weekend.

Ottawa has long opposed unilateral foreign exchange moves because of the potentially negative consequences one country's actions can have on another country's markets.

Likewise, Australia prefers to let markets determine the value of its currency, Emerson said.

"We run our own race and we run it on the basis of supporting Australia's open, competitive economy." (Reporting by Rod Nickel; editing by Peter Galloway)