SYDNEY, July 31 Australian police on Tuesday
seized a record half a tonne of the drug ice and heroin worth up
to A$500 million ($525 million) hidden in a shipment of
terracotta pots from Thailand.
Seven people, including four from Hong Kong, were arrested
after a year-long investigation following a tip-off from U.S.
authorities, police said.
The 306 kg of methamphetamine, also known as ice, was
Australia's biggest seizure of the drug, while the 252 kg of
heroin was the nation's third largest-haul of heroin.
"At the end of the day, there's a lot of 'Mr Mediums' and
'Mr Littles' that work with 'Mr Big'," Deputy Commissioner
Andrew Colvin told reporters. "I think we've got a good
combination of the people responsible for this importation."
The drugs were found hidden in a shipment of 3,200
terracotta pots at Sydney's Port Botany.
Those arrested were charged with conspiracy to import
illicit drugs and holding a commercial quantity of illicit
drugs. The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in jail.
"We're talking about a significant quantity of two separate
types of substances which generally have different source
countries," Colvin said, adding the investigation was continuing
and further arrests were possible.
