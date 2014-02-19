BRIEF-Brooklinen Inc says raises $8.2 mln in equity financing
* Brooklinen Inc says raises $8.2 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ndHNmo)
SYDNEY Feb 20 Australia's AMP Ltd said on Thursday its full-year profit fell 10.6 percent, missing analyst expectations as a decline in shareholder fund investment income and lapses in life insurance policies outweighed strong growth in wealth management.
Australia's third-biggest retail funds manager said underlying profit was A$849 million ($766.90 million) for the year to December 31, compared to A$950 million the previous year.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast AMP's annual profit to be A$938 million.
AMP has been trying to stem a sales decline at its wealth protection unit, whose products pay part of a person's salary if they are unable to work, after it was hit by more claims and as people dropped policies because of the weaker economy.
AMP declared a final dividend of A$0.115 per share, the same as last year.
The company's shares have dropped about a quarter in eight months after AMP gave two warnings about the wealth protection unit's shrinking profits. The shares last closed on Wednesday at A$4.50.
($1 = 1.1071 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye; additional reporting by Reshma Apte)
* says sent a letter to Arconic board for an explanation on a recently disclosed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Singapore wealth fund GIC and property owner Scion Group LLC said on Thursday their joint venture had bought three U.S. student housing portfolios for about $1.6 billion, in its second major deal in the United States.