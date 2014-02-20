* AMP FY profit falls 10.6 pct to A$849 mln vs A$938 mln
fcast
* CEO says to stem wealth protection declines in 2015
* Shares surge 7.8 pct on positive outlook
(Updates with more detail on results, CEO comment, share price
rise)
SYDNEY, Feb 20 Australia's AMP Ltd
missed forecasts with a 10.6 percent fall in full-year profit
but its shares surged higher as the company said it was stemming
losses in its wealth protection unit.
Australia's third-biggest retail funds manager reported
underlying profit of A$849 million ($766.90 million) for the
year to December 31, compared to A$950 million the previous
year.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast AMP's
annual profit to be A$938 million.
The market seized on comments by Chief Executive Craig
Mellor that the group would halt an earnings decline at its
wealth management protection unit in 2015.
The unit, whose products pay part of a person's salary if
they are unable to work, was hit by more claims and a pull-out
from policies as people cut costs amid a weaker economy.
"There are some early signs of traction for the actions
we're taking, with positive developments in the second half (of
calendar 2013)," Mellor told journalists.
AMP shares were up 7.8 percent at A$4.86 in early trade,
having touched a high of A$4.94. The stock had dropped about a
quarter in eight months after AMP gave two warnings about the
wealth protection unit's shrinking profit.
In other positive news, AMP Bank delivered a record profit
of A$83 million, up 34 percent on the previous year, while
cashflows into the Australian wealth management business almost
tripled to A$2.2 billion.
Excluding wealth protection, AMP recorded an average 15
percent earnings growth across the company.
The group declared a final dividend of A$0.115 per share,
the same as last year.
($1 = 1.1071 Australian dollars)
