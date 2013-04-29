SYDNEY, April 30 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group Ltd, the country's fourth-largest bank,
on Tuesday reported a 10 percent rise in first-half cash
earnings to A$3.18 billion and announced a forecast-busting
dividend.
The result was slightly ahead of analysts' expectations of a
A$3.14 billion profit, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine
data, as the bank booked solid earnings in its international and
institutional banking division and its Australian retail banking
unit.
The bank's shares are likely to receive a bounce from the
announcement of a A$0.73 dividend, an 11 percent rise on last
year and above the $0.67-$0.72 consensus average forecast range.
The bank, which is trying to model itself on HSBC Holdings
Plc by turning into a regional Asian lender, said it
intended to maintain a full year dividend payout in the range of
65 percent to 70 percent of cash earnings.
Provisions for bad and doubtful debts dropped 13 percent to
A$599 million.
"Provisions were slightly better than expectations and while
the credit outlook remains stable we believe ongoing stress in
certain parts of the economy warrants a cautious outlook," ANZ
Chief Executive Mike Smith said in a statement.
Net interest margins, a key measure of core bank profits,
were steady at 267 basis points.
Australia's "Big Four" banks - ANZ, National Australia Bank
Ltd, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and
Westpac Banking Corp - are expected to post combined
record cash profits of more than A$13 billion for the first
half, according to analysts.
It was the first time ANZ has focused on cash earnings,
which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, for the
half-year.