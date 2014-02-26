SYDNEY Feb 27 Nine Entertainment Co Holdings
Ltd posted a 24.3 percent rise in its first-half
underlying net profit on Thursday, as the company reported
results for the first time following its initial public
offering in December.
Nine, which competes with Seven Network and Ten
Network for the free-to-air television market, said net profit
after tax excluding one-off items was A$95 million for the six
months ended December, from A$77 million a year ago, thanks to
improved ratings.
Nine said the first-half result was "moderately stronger"
than its prospectus had assumed, and said it remained confident
of delivering the prospectus forecast for the full-year.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Leslie Adler)